الطبيب السوداني حنث القسم الأخلاقي لمهنته .. بقلم: علي يس الكنزي

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

من رسائل النور والظلام

شغلت ساحة أوساط التواصل الإجتماعي قضية الطبيب السوداني بالمملكة العربية السعودية الذي وجهت له إساءة موجعة تدمي القلب ويندى لها الجبين، من أحد مرضاه السعوديين.

ظل الطبيب السوداني يستمع لتلكم الإساءة الجارحة التي لحقت به، وبأمه وأبيه، دون حراك منه، أو رد فعل يرد الصاع فيه بصاعين، حتى يوقف الإسطوانة المشروخة. التي أرعد فيها المريض وأزبد لثمان دقائق أو يزيد.

حتى الآن وحسب اطلاعي لم نتيقن بالذي قام بالتسجيل، ومن المستبعد أن يكون المريض، لأنه في اعتقادي كان يتطلع للطبيب بأن بمنحه عطلة مرضية، ولم يأت برغبة الدخول في مهاترات، وكان متفائلاً باستجابة الطبيب لطلبه، لهذا ألح عليه.

طلب الإجازة المرضية عرف وتقليد معمول به في الدول العربية، خاصة في السودان. فكثيراً ما يذهب أحدنا إلى الطبيب وهو في أتم عافية (كالورد) طالباً من الطبيب بمنحه إجازة مرضية معللأ ذلك بسفر (أم العيال) التي يود أن يكمل لها اجراءآت سفرها، أو لأي سبب آخر.

تعجبت كثيراً خاصة أن من أعضاء منبر سودانيزاونلاين وكتاب المقالات، أطباء فيما أعتقد. ولا أجزم أن كان منهم قد علق على هذا الأمر؟ فمنهم من رأى أن الطبيب قد تصرف تصرفاً حكيماً، وآخرون منهم رأوا أن الطبيب كان خنوعاً وخاضاً للمريض الذي واصل سبابه وشتمه. وغضبوا لأن الطبيب السوداني لم يثأر لرجولته المهدرة. أكثر ما أدهشني أن كل المتداخلين لم ينظروا للأمر من ناحية آثار الممارسة الأخلاقية لمهنة الطب (The effects of ethical practice in medicine)

الذي أعلمه أن المريض عندما يأتي للطبيب مهما كان متحايلاً لا ينتظر من الطبيب أن يضعه في موضع مجرم ويتحايل عليه بالتسجيل للحديث الذي جرى بينهما ليثبت جرمه. علماً بأن القانون لا يسمح للطبيب بتسجيل الحديث الذي يدور بينه وبين مريضه، إلا بإذن مكتوب من المريض. وحتى في حالة موافقة المريض على التسجيل، فليس من حق الطبيب نقل ما دار بينهما إلى طرف ثالث إلا بإذن مكتوب كذلك. كما أن مثل هذا التسجيل لا قيمة له من الناحية القانونية أو الإدارية.

حدثني أحد معارفي من المغرب العربي يقيم في جنيف، بأنه فتح بلاغاً جنائياً ضد الطبيبة التي أرسل إليها من قبل مخدمه للكشف عليه لمعرفة ما إذا كان لائقاً لمواصلة عمله أم لا؟ ذكر لي أنه قدم شكوى جنائية ضدها لأنها أفشت للمخدم ما دار من حديث بينهما (أكرر ما دار من حديث وليس تقرير طبي). والأن القضية في مرحلة التحقيق لدى المدعي العام.

لهذا كان من الأمثل والأفضل أن يطلب الطبيب من المريض الخروج من مكتبه فور بدء الإساءة، وإن رفض الخروج، خرج الطبيب نفسه واستعان بشهود.

أختم مقالي بما قاله كليم الله موسى (قال رب بما أنعمت علي فلن أكون ظهيراً للمجرمين)

لمن يريد الاستزادة فعليه بشيخنا Google. أدناه بعض حصادي منه. ولعموم الفائدة ليت هناك متطوعاً أطول باعاً مني في اللغة، يقوم بترجمة ما رواه شيخنا قوقل.

Justification for disclosure

Consent

It is perfectly reasonable for a doctor to disclose confidential client information to a third party if the client consents. Both the General Medical Council (GMC) ethical guidance9 and the DH code of practice on confidentiality10 emphasise this. Consent can only be valid if the patient has legal capacity to give consent and they understand the nature of the disclosure proposed. Consent need not be express but might be inferred from conduct. Thus, a patient can implicitly consent to information being shared with other members of the healthcare team responsible for their care. Thus, express consent would not be needed where a general practitioner dictates personal details about a patient so that a medical secretary can type a referral letter. Where patients have explicitly objected to specific information being shared with other healthcare providers, the GMC advises doctors to respect their wishes, although it should be made clear to the patient that this might restrict their treatment options.

Disclosure to third parties

Where doctors are asked to write a report about patients or disclose information from existing records for third parties such as employers, insurance companies or local authorities, they must be satisfied that the patient is aware of the criteria shown in Box 2.

Although GMC guidance expects written consent to be obtained before disclosure, in Kapadia v Lambeth London Borough Council,11 the court stated that consent to disclose a medical report may be implied where a person undergoes a medical examination at the request of a third party.

Cross-Cultural Efficacy, Cultural Humility, and Volunteerism

Physicians should provide culturally sensitive care. Cross-cultural efficacy "implies the caregiver is effective in interactions that involve individuals of different cultures and that neither the caregiver's nor the patient's culture is the preferred or more accurate view" (109). Cultural humility "enhances patient care by effectively weaving an attitude of learning about cultural differences into patient encounters" (110). With the goal of public service to underserved populations, physicians are increasingly participating in volunteer missions. As cultural competence evolves into cross-cultural efficacy and cultural humility, successful volunteerism requires clear recognition of the individual's role as visitor, educator, and healer or trainee. Needs and objectives should be mutually understood without biases and prejudices.

Continuity and sustainability should guide the volunteer physician in working with the community, local physicians, and the health system to understand the health needs of the community and help prioritize them in cultural and economic context to achieve a lasting benefit, with an understanding of short- and long-term impact. The outcomes should be desired by and the interventions acceptable to the populace.