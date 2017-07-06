دعوة: د. عبدالله علي إبراهيم: ٦۰ عاما من الكتابة

الزمان والتاريخ: ۵.۳۰ – ١١م ، الثلاثاء ١۸ يوليو ۲۰١۷ المكان: اتحاد الكتاب السودانيين، العمارات ش29،الخرطوم، السودان
تقديرا لبروفيسور عبد الله علي إبراهيم ورحلته الفكرية التي شاركنا اياها عبر ٦۰ عاما من الكتابة الدؤوبة. تدعوكم الجمعية السودانية للمعرفة بالتعاون مع اتحاد الكتاب السودانيين لحضور أمسيه تستعرض مساهامته في التفكير النقدي وإنتاجه المعرفي الغزير والمتعدد في مجالات منها التاريخ والتعليم والسياسة والقانون والثقافة. بروفيسور عبدالله هو أكاديمي استثنائي ومفكر بارز و كتاباته المتنوعة في الشأن السوداني محفزة وملهمة للتفكير وأحيانا مثيرة للجدل. الشيء الذي يسهم في اثراء الساحة الفكرية داخليا و التعريف دوليا بالدراسات السودانية و تطويرها. حضوركم إضافه للبرامج ويشرفنا.
يحتوي برامج الأمسية علي معرض كتاب، محاضرة رئيسيه، وتعقيب من لفيف موقر من المفكرين لتغطية فترة مراحل وتنوع كتابة البروفيسور عبد الله و تقديم نقد لأفكاره.
تعقيب:
د. ابراهيم كباشي بروف احمد الصافي أ. السر السيد أ. خالد التيجاني مولانا رباب ابوقصيصه أ. رباح الصادق د. سيد حريز بروف عبدالله احمد عبدالله د. عبدالله حمدناالله أ. غسان علي د. قاسم نور أ. كمال الجزولي د. محمد محجوب هارون د. مهدي بشرى
البرنامج الأفتتاح والترحيب والدعوة لمعرض الكتاب ۵.۳۰ – ۷م إستراحه ومرطبات ۷ – ۷.۳۰ محاضرة رئيسية – عبدالله علي إبراهيم ۷.۳۰ - ۸.۳۰ تعقيبات – فيصل محمد صالح (رئيس الجلسة) ۸.۳۰ - ١۰ نقاش وختام ١۰ - ١١م
هذه الفعالية هي الأولى في سلسلة لتقديم نماذج مميزه في الإنتاج المعرفي عن السودان والتي نتجت فكرة اطلاقها عن ندوة حول "المثقف" والتي نظمتها الجمعية السودانية للمعرفة بالتعاون مع دار الحداثة للنشر في أبريل 2017.
Time & Date: 5.30 – 11pm, Tuesday 18 July 2017 Venue: Sudanese Writers Union, Amarat Street 29, Khartoum, Sudan
In recognition of Professor Abdullahi Ali Ibrahim’s 60 years of scholarship, the Sudanese Knowledge Society, in collaboration with the Sudanese Writers Union, cordially invite you to join us in highlighting his significant engagement in critical thinking and his prolific knowledge production in many fields, including history, education, politics, law, and culture. An exceptional scholar and public intellectual, he has influenced and challenged, inspired and provoked, and his writing has helped to internationalize Sudanese scholarship.
The program includes a book exhibition, keynote presentation, and commentary from a number of esteemed scholars and professionals who will cover the span of Professor Abdullahi’s writing and offer a critique of his work. Please join us for this stimulating event.
Program
5.30 – 7pm Opening & Welcome by Organisers / Invitation to Book Exhibition 7 – 7.30 Break & Refreshments 7.30 – 8.30 Keynote Presentation by Abdullahi Ali Ibrahim 8.30 – 10 Commentaries – Faisal Mohamed Salih (Chair) 10 – 11pm Discussion & Closing
Speakers (Commentaries Session):
Prof. Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla Dr. Abdalla Hamadnalla Prof. Ahmed Alsafi Uz. Alsir Alsayid Dr. Gasim Nur Uz. Gassan Ali Dr. Ibrahim Kabbshi Uz. Kamal al-Juzuli Uz. Khalid Altigani Dr. Mahdi Bushra Dr. Muhammad Mahjub Haroun Mwalana Rabab Abugesisa Uz. Rabah Alsadiq Dr. Sayed Hurreiz
This event is part of a series stemming from a symposium on “The Intellectual” organised by the Sudanese Knowledge Society in collaboration with Dar Alhadatha for Publishing in April 2017. In the series, we plan to feature other scholars and intellectuals.